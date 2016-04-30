HOW IT WORKS
Download our app
Take 3 pics of each foot to get your 3D foot model & SizeMe™ ID
Choose your shoe
Select a style or design your own, then tell us how you like them to fit
We do the rest
Our robots custom size & 3D print your Feetz, then our humans assemble them
THE MOST ADVANCED FIT IN THE WORLD
The SizeMe™ System - 22 Dimensions of Fit
The Most Advanced
Fit In The World
The SizeMe™ System - 22 Dimensions of Fit LEARN MORE
What People Are Saying
